How To Like Deep House, For The Uninitiated

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

This month, we've been helping you refresh your playlists.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

ANDREA BOCELLI: (Singing in non-English language).

TRAVIS SCOTT: (Rapping) Made this here with all the ice on in the booth.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Vocalizing).

(SOUNDBITE OF INSTRUMENTAL SONG MONTAGE)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: We are introducing you to music you don't know or maybe you think you don't like. Today we dig into a genre, I confess, that I've never been a very big fan of - electronic music. But we've got someone here to help us learn what to listen for. Chris Campbell is the host of The Progressive Underground on WDET in Detroit. Hey there.

CHRIS CAMPBELL, BYLINE: Hey. How's it going there, Miss Lulu?

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It is going pretty well. First of all, I think a lot of people confuse electronic music with EDM. So explain the difference.

CAMPBELL: Yes. And a lot of electronic music purists - this is a very sensitive topic for them because EDM is basically the commercial dance music side of electronic music, whereas electronic music includes techno, house, dubstep, future soul, chill, downtempo, trip hop. So there's a lot of various subgenres under the electronic music umbrella.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: OK. So where does this genre start?

CAMPBELL: Well, deep house - and that's the genre of...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Deep house.

CAMPBELL: ...Electronic music that we're going to dive into. Yeah, deep house. It's a...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That sounds like something from Congress. But I'm (laughter) assuming...

CAMPBELL: (Laughter).

GARCIA-NAVARRO: ...That that's not where we're going with this.

CAMPBELL: Well, I'll tell you this. It's a lot groovier than Congress.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Exactly. It's not the deep state deep house.

CAMPBELL: Absolutely. Deep house is a more melodic, more jazzy, more symphonic, organic and soulful iteration of house music.

(SOUNDBITE OF MR. FINGERS' "CAN YOU FEEL IT")

CAMPBELL: The origin of deep house begins with Larry Heard, aka Mr. Fingers' "Can You Feel It."

(SOUNDBITE OF MR. FINGERS' "CAN YOU FEEL IT")

CAMPBELL: Before this particular track, house music was more industrial, more post-human sounding, more machine-like. Larry Heard's "Can You Feel It" introduced a more lush, soulful sound. So check it.

(SOUNDBITE OF MR. FINGERS' "CAN YOU FEEL IT")

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So how did the genre develop from there?

CAMPBELL: Well, from there, this is where Detroit comes in. You know, Chicago was like a hub for deep house. Detroit sort of took it and tweaked the rhythms, speeding up the beats per minute. We have a next exit track by Moodymann - "Lyk U Use 2."

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LYK U USE 2")

MOODYMANN: (Singing) Any time I got is your time. Any of time that's been is no crime. I got a room for you at my place. Do you really want to go? I got a room for you. Don't hesitate. Do you really need me?

CAMPBELL: So this is where "Footwork" by Theo Parrish, another prevalent purveyor of deep house, comes in - adding polyrhythms and beatscapes sort of inspired from African music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FOOTWORK")

THEO PARRISH: (Singing) Footwork, let me see your footwork. Footwork, let me see your footwork, baby. Drive me crazy.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is cool.

CAMPBELL: Oh, it's very cool.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yeah.

CAMPBELL: Very atmospheric, very moody but very groovy, too. You can actually sit back and just chill out to this. Or you can get on the dance floor and groove to it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOFTLY (VEDA NU JAZZ VOCAL MIX)")

JAIDENE VEDA: (Singing) While I dream for us both.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And we've seen this genre just take off - right? - and become hugely popular all around the world.

CAMPBELL: Oh, absolutely. Artists like Black Coffee, Osunlade, Monique Bingham, Andy Compton. This tune has got these really lovely jazz and exotic textures to it. This is "Softly" by Jaidene Veda.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And where's she from?

CAMPBELL: She is originally from Canada. But she spent a lot of time in Iceland.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOFTLY (VEDA NU JAZZ VOCAL MIX)")

VEDA: (Singing) Did you come across the sky? Would you come across the room? Won’t you come across the room? Come sit down by my side, by my side.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I want to ask you something. This is the music that I was sort of thinking about when I thought about electronic music. What you initially described was something with deep African American roots.

CAMPBELL: Absolutely. And again, Chicago and Detroit - you had a lot of African American artists that were making electronic music. And what has made deep house music stand out is that they're not just sitting behind a board and just hitting buttons. A lot of these producers are actual musicians. So deep house brings a sense of virtuosity, a sense of musicianship to a lot of the production.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Are you seeing deep house bleed into other genres?

CAMPBELL: A lot of the top artists in the industry, whether it's hip-hop or dance - they're fusing electronic elements into their music and productions - Drake, Anderson .Paak. Kendrick Lamar is another one. He is a progressive hip-hop figure. But this tune that we're going to take a look at - "These Walls" - uses everything that is synonymous with deep house.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THESE WALLS")

ANNA WISE, THUNDERCAT AND BILAL: (Singing) ...Inside of you. If these walls could talk. I love it when I'm in it. I love it when I'm in it. (Vocalizing).

KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) If these walls could talk, they'd tell me to swim good. No boat, I float better than he would. No life jacket, I'm not the God of Nazareth. But your flood can be misunderstood.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I love Kendrick Lamar. What I'm understanding throughout our conversation is that I am deeply ignorant. And this is...

CAMPBELL: (Laughter).

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It's not that I didn't like the music. It's just that I didn't understand it.

CAMPBELL: Well, you'd be surprised because a lot of these deep house artists - they've operated in relative obscurity. They've had to go overseas to really make it big. But they're in their hometowns. And a lot of them are anonymous.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So if someone wants to give deep house a try, like me now, what are some of the songs or artists you'd point them to?

CAMPBELL: Well, of course some of that early deep house by Mr. Fingers, Frankie Knuckles, Satoshi Tomiie and then Rick Wilhite, Alton Miller out of Detroit, Blue Six, Jay Dennis (ph), the Naked Music Recordings record label crew. They are some of the current purveyors of house music.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: All right. That's Chris Campbell. He's the host of The Progressive Underground on WDET in Detroit. Thank you so much.

CAMPBELL: All right. Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TROPICALIA")

BLUE SIX: (Singing) She's alive. Now it's dawning.

