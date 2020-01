Tropical Fish Are No Longer Just In The Tropics As Climate Change Affects Habitats Climate change is fueling some big changes under the sea. Tropical reef fish are being found much farther north, far from the tropics. Scientists worry about what the shifts will mean for ecosystems.

