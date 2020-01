Israel-Hamas Aim To Reduce Hostilities As Gaza Restraints Eased Israel and Hamas are negotiating to pause violence and ease up pressure in the Gaza Strip, allowing thousands of workers to go into Israel and the exports of some food.

Israel-Hamas Aim To Reduce Hostilities As Gaza Restraints Eased Middle East Israel-Hamas Aim To Reduce Hostilities As Gaza Restraints Eased Israel-Hamas Aim To Reduce Hostilities As Gaza Restraints Eased Audio will be available later today. Israel and Hamas are negotiating to pause violence and ease up pressure in the Gaza Strip, allowing thousands of workers to go into Israel and the exports of some food. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor