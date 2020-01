Palace Makes Prince Harry And Meghan's 'Step Back' Official The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, more commonly known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are no longer working members of the British royal family and will stop receiving public funds for royal duties.

