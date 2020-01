Hundreds Of Central Americans Mass At Guatemala-Mexico Border NPR's David Greene talks to reporter James Fredrick about the migrant caravan as hundreds of Central Americans gather on the Guatemala border with the goal to enter Mexico and eventually the U.S.

Hundreds Of Central Americans Mass At Guatemala-Mexico Border Latin America Hundreds Of Central Americans Mass At Guatemala-Mexico Border Hundreds Of Central Americans Mass At Guatemala-Mexico Border Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to reporter James Fredrick about the migrant caravan as hundreds of Central Americans gather on the Guatemala border with the goal to enter Mexico and eventually the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor