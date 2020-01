Atlanta Church Commemorates Its Former Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta is where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized and later led the congregation. On Monday, the church marked the holiday with a service.

Atlanta Church Commemorates Its Former Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Atlanta Church Commemorates Its Former Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Atlanta Church Commemorates Its Former Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Audio will be available later today. The Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta is where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized and later led the congregation. On Monday, the church marked the holiday with a service. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor