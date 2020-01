Baghdad Anti-Government Protests Escalate Protesters in Baghdad are demanding the president appoint a a prime minister they find acceptable. Security forces are using tear gas and live bullets to try to push them back.

Baghdad Anti-Government Protests Escalate Baghdad Anti-Government Protests Escalate Baghdad Anti-Government Protests Escalate Audio will be available later today. Protesters in Baghdad are demanding the president appoint a a prime minister they find acceptable. Security forces are using tear gas and live bullets to try to push them back. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor