Philadelphia Holds Martin Luther King Day Of Service Philadelphia hosts what's thought to be the country's largest day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Philadelphia Holds Martin Luther King Day Of Service Philadelphia Holds Martin Luther King Day Of Service Philadelphia Holds Martin Luther King Day Of Service Audio will be available later today. Philadelphia hosts what's thought to be the country's largest day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor