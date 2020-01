For Many Iraqis,The Battle To Drive ISIS From Mosul Was Personal Sangar Khaleel, an Iraqi journalist who works for NPR, tells the story of three friends who served in an elite SWAT unit that helped drive ISIS from Mosul, and whose fight against ISIS isn't over.

Audio will be available later today.