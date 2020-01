New Coronavirus Infects More Than 200 In China The World Health Organization has confirmed that the new coronavirus can be transmitted between humans, raising concerns about the potential spread of the SARS-like disease.

New Coronavirus Infects More Than 200 In China

The World Health Organization has confirmed that the new coronavirus can be transmitted between humans, raising concerns about the potential spread of the SARS-like disease.