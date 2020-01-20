READ: McConnell Lays Out Plan For Senate Impeachment Trial Procedure

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has laid out plans for a fairly swift impeachment trial in a resolution released late Monday. It will be debated by the Senate on Tuesday and allows for arguments in the trial to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Democrats are expected to object to the plan for each side's arguments to be delivered in days stretching as long as 12 hours, into the early morning hours. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also plans to call for subpoenas of witnesses and documents when the Senate convenes Tuesday. The McConnell resolution would have the Senate calling witnesses and evidence near the end of the trial.

Read the resolution below: