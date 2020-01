Coronavirus In China Spreads By Human-To-Human Transmission NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Linfa Wang, a virologist at Duke-National University of Singapore, about a new virus that emerged in China last month and has spread outside that country.

Coronavirus In China Spreads By Human-To-Human Transmission

NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Linfa Wang, a virologist at Duke-National University of Singapore, about a new virus that emerged in China last month and has spread outside that country.