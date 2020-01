Dad Builds Custom Video Game Controller For His Daughter Rory Steel's daughter can't use many video game controllers because of a physical condition. So her father made one himself for 9-year-old Ava to play with.

Dad Builds Custom Video Game Controller For His Daughter Dad Builds Custom Video Game Controller For His Daughter Dad Builds Custom Video Game Controller For His Daughter Audio will be available later today. Rory Steel's daughter can't use many video game controllers because of a physical condition. So her father made one himself for 9-year-old Ava to play with. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor