Lava Flow From Philippine Volcano Continues To Displace Residents Scientists say intense seismic activity indicates magma is shifting beneath the volcano and a violent eruption is possible.

Lava Flow From Philippine Volcano Continues To Displace Residents Lava Flow From Philippine Volcano Continues To Displace Residents Lava Flow From Philippine Volcano Continues To Displace Residents Audio will be available later today. Scientists say intense seismic activity indicates magma is shifting beneath the volcano and a violent eruption is possible. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor