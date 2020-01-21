LISTEN: Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump shifts into high gear on Tuesday. At its conclusion, senators will decide whether Trump should be removed from office.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding, and senators have been sworn in as jurors, vowing to render "impartial justice." With a Republican majority in the chamber, it appears likely that Trump will be acquitted.

NPR is hosting live special coverage of each day of the trial. Listen to Tuesday's coverage, beginning at noon ET. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is expected to speak on the Senate floor at 12:30 p.m.

The House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against Trump in December: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Democrats point in particular to a phone call Trump had with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July, in which Trump asked for a "favor" — investigations into his domestic political rivals.

Democrats also charge it was improper that he withheld congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine and held out a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine for the investigations.

Trump, who has largely maintained Republican support, denies any wrongdoing. The White House argues the aid holdup was related to investigating "corruption," not an attempt to pressure a foreign government for political gain.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone is leading Trump's defense team for the trial. The team also includes Ken Starr, whose investigation in the 1990s led to then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment; and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

The prosecution is a team of House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a key figure in the House inquiry.

