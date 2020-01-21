Splitting Up, But In It Together: Divorce In 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption Vittorio Zunino Celotto/VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO/GETTY IMAGES Vittorio Zunino Celotto/VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO/GETTY IMAGES

Getting a divorce is never easy.

But it's the 21st century – and mediation without court involvement is on the rise. So is the idea that child custody should be split between both parents, and the idea that divorce, as an institution, isn't just not-so-bad – it's actually pretty normal.

The impact of a divorce is long-term and widespread. It affects not just the central couple – but also their children, their friends, and their extended families.

New research shows millennials in particular are starting to recognize that divorce – and marriage – are both serious business. That's led to a divorce rate, and a marriage rate, that are both on the decline.

We talk about this shift with Jacqueline Newman, managing partner of the divorce law firm Berkman, Bottger, Newman & Schein, LLP; Philip N. Cohen, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, College Park; and Lyz Lenz, editor and columnist at the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.