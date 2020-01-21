Accessibility links
Splitting Up, But In It Together: Divorce In 2020 "No marriage is the same, and nobody understands a relationship from the outside...every break is different and complicated," writer Lyz Lenz says. "You don't have to play chicken with your life! You can make a choice to be happy."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Splitting Up, But In It Together: Divorce In 2020

Listen · 35:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/798232308/798234881" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Splitting Up, But In It Together: Divorce In 2020

1A

Splitting Up, But In It Together: Divorce In 2020

Splitting Up, But In It Together: Divorce In 2020

Listen · 35:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/798232308/798234881" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Gwyneth Paltrow famously described her divorce with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin as "conscious uncoupling." How has the way we get divorced changed? Vittorio Zunino Celotto/VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

toggle caption
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO/GETTY IMAGES

Gwyneth Paltrow famously described her divorce with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin as "conscious uncoupling." How has the way we get divorced changed?

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO/GETTY IMAGES

Getting a divorce is never easy.

But it's the 21st century – and mediation without court involvement is on the rise. So is the idea that child custody should be split between both parents, and the idea that divorce, as an institution, isn't just not-so-bad – it's actually pretty normal.

The impact of a divorce is long-term and widespread. It affects not just the central couple – but also their children, their friends, and their extended families.

New research shows millennials in particular are starting to recognize that divorce – and marriage – are both serious business. That's led to a divorce rate, and a marriage rate, that are both on the decline.

We talk about this shift with Jacqueline Newman, managing partner of the divorce law firm Berkman, Bottger, Newman & Schein, LLP; Philip N. Cohen, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, College Park; and Lyz Lenz, editor and columnist at the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.