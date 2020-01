2020 U.S. Census Kicks Off In Remote Alaskan Village The first person counted today by Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham, in the official start of the 2020 census, is the oldest woman living in Toksook Bay, a tribal village in remote Alaska.

The first person counted today by Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham, in the official start of the 2020 census, is the oldest woman living in Toksook Bay, a tribal village in remote Alaska.