A Newfound Importance For A Longstanding Senate Tradition — The Candy Drawer The longstanding tradition of stocking the Senate candy drawer takes on new importance as the impeachment trial kicks off this week — and is expected to go late into the night.

A Newfound Importance For A Longstanding Senate Tradition — The Candy Drawer Politics A Newfound Importance For A Longstanding Senate Tradition — The Candy Drawer A Newfound Importance For A Longstanding Senate Tradition — The Candy Drawer Audio will be available later today. The longstanding tradition of stocking the Senate candy drawer takes on new importance as the impeachment trial kicks off this week — and is expected to go late into the night. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor