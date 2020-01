Chinese Health Officials: More Die From Newly Identified Coronavirus Chinese health authorities held a briefing Wednesday on a new coronavirus thought to have originated in Wuhan, China. More than 200 cases have been detected globally, including one case in the U.S.

Chinese Health Officials: More Die From Newly Identified Coronavirus Chinese Health Officials: More Die From Newly Identified Coronavirus Chinese Health Officials: More Die From Newly Identified Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. Chinese health authorities held a briefing Wednesday on a new coronavirus thought to have originated in Wuhan, China. More than 200 cases have been detected globally, including one case in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor