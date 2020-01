Psychologist Testifies About Torture Techniques In Sept. 11 Case At the U.S. military court in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, a psychologist who waterboarded the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind is testifying as part of the case against 5 accused Sept. 11 terrorists.

Psychologist Testifies About Torture Techniques In Sept. 11 Case Psychologist Testifies About Torture Techniques In Sept. 11 Case Psychologist Testifies About Torture Techniques In Sept. 11 Case Audio will be available later today. At the U.S. military court in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, a psychologist who waterboarded the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind is testifying as part of the case against 5 accused Sept. 11 terrorists. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor