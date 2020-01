1st U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Washington State The first U.S. case of the coronavirus has been discovered in Washington state. The patient traveled from China last week and was diagnosed earlier this week.

1st U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Washington State Audio will be available later today. The first U.S. case of the coronavirus has been discovered in Washington state. The patient traveled from China last week and was diagnosed earlier this week.