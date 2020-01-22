3-Year-Old Boy Becomes Youngest Person To Join Mensa UK

Muhammad Haryz Nadzim scored 142 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test — putting him in the 99.7th percentile. Muhammad's mom says he's a normal toddler — he likes Play-Doh, art and reading.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Most of us will never join Mensa, the high IQ society, but Muhammad Haryz Nadzim just got his invitation at the age of 3. He scored 142 on an IQ test, putting him in the 99.7th percentile and making him Mensa's youngest member. Muhammad's mom says he's a normal toddler. He likes Play-Doh, art and reading. The head of British Mensa told CNN the group is delighted to welcome the, quote, "bright young man."

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.