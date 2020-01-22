Accessibility links
'Stable Genius' Authors Describe Trump Presidency As A 'Den Of Destruction' Wash. Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker discuss presidential rages, erratic decision-making and other troubling tendencies of the Trump presidency. Their new book is A Very Stable Genius.
'Stable Genius' Authors Describe Trump Presidency As A 'Den Of Destruction'

Author Interviews

A Very Stable Genius

Donald J. Trump's Testing of America

by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker

Hardcover, 304 pages |

purchase

