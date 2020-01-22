Accessibility links
A Language With Chutzpah: Yiddish And American Culture Yiddish has been featured in pop culture from Mel Brooks in the '70s to more recently in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. "Yiddish is a part of American life, and people don't want to lose that," says Yiddish expert Josh Lambert.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast.
A Language With Chutzpah: Yiddish And American Culture

A Language With Chutzpah: Yiddish And American Culture

1A

A Language With Chutzpah: Yiddish And American Culture

A Language With Chutzpah: Yiddish And American Culture

Shows like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' have kept Yiddish in the spotlight. Philippe Antonello/PHILIPPE ANTONELLO hide caption

Philippe Antonello/PHILIPPE ANTONELLO

Shows like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' have kept Yiddish in the spotlight.

Philippe Antonello/PHILIPPE ANTONELLO

When was the last time you ate a bagel? Gave a spiel at work? Called someone a klutz? Tried to have chutzpah? Contacted Apple about an iPhone glitch?

These may feel like quintessential examples of being a modern American, but the keywords behind them aren't: they're Yiddish.

The Jewish people began speaking Yiddish over a thousand years ago in Eastern Europe. But after a century and a half of immigration to the U.S. and elsewhere, the cultural reach of the language is vast.

These days, most everyone – including goys – feel some connection to Yiddish.

Joining us now to discuss the comeback of Yiddish in America are Ilan Stavans and Josh Lambert, co-editors of the book, "How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish."

