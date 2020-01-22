#2004: Are You Ready For Summer This week on The Best of Car Talk, let's escape winter for a few minutes with a ride in the '75 Pontiac convertible Red, just bought off someone's front lawn. Hey, are those flames shooting up from the carpet? Elsewhere, a potential fire is just one reason Gladys is too scared to use the remote starter she got for Christmas. Also, Trent thinks his van suffered a stroke, taking out the power window, blinker and tail lights; Josie inherited a VW Westfalia with the annoying habit of starting itself and and driving off; and Lucia put a 150-pound log in her Corolla's trunk to prevent fish-tailing in the snow, but is worried it might be doing damage elsewhere. All this, plus the real origins of 4-Wheel Drive, and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

