#2004: Are You Ready For Summer

This week on The Best of Car Talk, let's escape winter for a few minutes with a ride in the '75 Pontiac convertible Red, just bought off someone's front lawn. Hey, are those flames shooting up from the carpet? Elsewhere, a potential fire is just one reason Gladys is too scared to use the remote starter she got for Christmas. Also, Trent thinks his van suffered a stroke, taking out the power window, blinker and tail lights; Josie inherited a VW Westfalia with the annoying habit of starting itself and and driving off; and Lucia put a 150-pound log in her Corolla's trunk to prevent fish-tailing in the snow, but is worried it might be doing damage elsewhere. All this, plus the real origins of 4-Wheel Drive, and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.
#2004: Are You Ready For Summer

Listen · 54:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/798567637/798567932" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Car Talk

This week on The Best of Car Talk, let's escape winter for a few minutes with a ride in the '75 Pontiac convertible Red, just bought off someone's front lawn. Hey, are those flames shooting up from the carpet? Elsewhere, a potential fire is just one reason Gladys is too scared to use the remote starter she got for Christmas. Also, Trent thinks his van suffered a stroke, taking out the power window, blinker and tail lights; Josie inherited a VW Westfalia with the annoying habit of starting itself and and driving off; and Lucia put a 150-pound log in her Corolla's trunk to prevent fish-tailing in the snow, but is worried it might be doing damage elsewhere. All this, plus the real origins of 4-Wheel Drive, and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.