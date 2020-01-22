Episode 966: The Rise Of Putin
Episode 966: The Rise Of Putin
Vladimir Putin has been running Russia since 2000 when he was first elected as President. How did a former KGB officer make his way up to the top seat? Was it political prowess or luck? In this episode, Throughline dives into the life of Vladimir Putin and tries to understand how he became Russia's new "tsar."
If you would like to read more on the topic, here's a list:
- Nothing is True and Everything is Possible by Peter Pomerantsev
- Black Earth by Andrew Meier
- The New Cold War by Edward Lucas
- Blowing Up Russia by Alexander Litvinenko and Yuri Felshtinsky
This story comes from the NPR podcast Throughline, and originally ran in March 2019. Tweet at them @throughlineNPR, send them an email, or leave a voicemail at (872) 588-8805.
Music: Composed by Drop Electric, and "Go Hard Like Vladimir Putin."
