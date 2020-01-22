Accessibility links
Episode 966: The Rise Of Putin : Planet Money Our friends at Throughline dive into the life of Vladimir Putin and try to understand how he became Russia's new "tsar." | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Episode 966: The Rise Of Putin

Listen · 28:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/798594410/798727064" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Episode 966: The Rise Of Putin

Planet Money

Episode 966: The Rise Of Putin

Episode 966: The Rise Of Putin

Listen · 28:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/798594410/798727064" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Vladimir Putin rides a horse during his vacation in Southern Siberia in 2009. Since rising to power, Putin has been able to control and use Russian media as a propaganda tool.
Enlarge this image
Alexey Druzhinin/AFP/Getty Images
Vladimir Putin rides a horse during his vacation in Southern Siberia in 2009. Since rising to power, Putin has been able to control and use Russian media as a propaganda tool.
Alexey Druzhinin/AFP/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has been running Russia since 2000 when he was first elected as President. How did a former KGB officer make his way up to the top seat? Was it political prowess or luck? In this episode, Throughline dives into the life of Vladimir Putin and tries to understand how he became Russia's new "tsar."

If you would like to read more on the topic, here's a list:

This story comes from the NPR podcast Throughline, and originally ran in March 2019. Tweet at them @throughlineNPR, send them an email, or leave a voicemail at (872) 588-8805.

Music: Composed by Drop Electric, and "Go Hard Like Vladimir Putin."

Find the Planet Money team here: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.