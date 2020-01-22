Episode 966: The Rise Of Putin

Vladimir Putin has been running Russia since 2000 when he was first elected as President. How did a former KGB officer make his way up to the top seat? Was it political prowess or luck? In this episode, Throughline dives into the life of Vladimir Putin and tries to understand how he became Russia's new "tsar."

This story comes from the NPR podcast Throughline, and originally ran in March 2019.

