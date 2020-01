New Boeing CEO Gives Pep Talk To Employees And Addresses Media New Boeing CEO David Calhoun met with his employees in Seattle and then held a conference call with reporters in an effort to bolster confidence in the troubled airplane manufacturer.

New Boeing CEO Gives Pep Talk To Employees And Addresses Media Business New Boeing CEO Gives Pep Talk To Employees And Addresses Media New Boeing CEO Gives Pep Talk To Employees And Addresses Media Audio will be available later today. New Boeing CEO David Calhoun met with his employees in Seattle and then held a conference call with reporters in an effort to bolster confidence in the troubled airplane manufacturer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor