Campus Culpability: Who Should Keep Colleges Safe?

On a night in 2015, during a big party weekend at Boston University, two students from MIT entered a BU student dorm.

At some point while they were in the building, one of them went into the room of a female BU student and sexually assaulted her. The dorm has a security desk. It has security guards. And it has rules. Despite all that, the male MIT student was still able to assault the BU woman.

So she sued. Boston University, the victim said, had a responsibility to keep her safe from this assault and it failed.

The case—and others like it—have opened up a new dilemma on campuses all across America: How much responsibility do universities have to protect students from harm? After all, the vast majority of college students are young adults.

It also has parents questioning how they can be sure their children—adults, yes, but still growing up—are in a safe environment.

We spoke to Naba Khan, a Boston Globe contributor; John Vinson, president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators; and Jeffrey Beeler, a partner at the Massachusetts law firm Heinlein Beeler Mingace & Heineman.

