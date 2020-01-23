Accessibility links
Campus Culpability: Who Should Keep Colleges Safe? "We don't want to blame students for being the victims of a crime," says John Vinson, campus security expert. "We have to look at: Are there failures in the process?"

Campus Culpability: Who Should Keep Colleges Safe?

1A

American universities can provide refuge for scholars who have been persecuted in other countries. Kevork Djansezian/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

American universities can provide refuge for scholars who have been persecuted in other countries.

On a night in 2015, during a big party weekend at Boston University, two students from MIT entered a BU student dorm.

At some point while they were in the building, one of them went into the room of a female BU student and sexually assaulted her. The dorm has a security desk. It has security guards. And it has rules. Despite all that, the male MIT student was still able to assault the BU woman.

So she sued. Boston University, the victim said, had a responsibility to keep her safe from this assault and it failed.

The case—and others like it—have opened up a new dilemma on campuses all across America: How much responsibility do universities have to protect students from harm? After all, the vast majority of college students are young adults.

It also has parents questioning how they can be sure their children—adults, yes, but still growing up—are in a safe environment.

We spoke to Naba Khan, a Boston Globe contributor; John Vinson, president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators; and Jeffrey Beeler, a partner at the Massachusetts law firm Heinlein Beeler Mingace & Heineman.

