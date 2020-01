Drug Company Executive John Kapoor Sentenced To 26 Months Of Prison In the first successful prosecution of a pharmaceutical executive linked to the opioid crisis, the founder of Insys and onetime billionaire John Kapoor was sentenced Thursday.

Drug Company Executive John Kapoor Sentenced To 26 Months Of Prison Law Drug Company Executive John Kapoor Sentenced To 26 Months Of Prison Drug Company Executive John Kapoor Sentenced To 26 Months Of Prison Audio will be available later today. In the first successful prosecution of a pharmaceutical executive linked to the opioid crisis, the founder of Insys and onetime billionaire John Kapoor was sentenced Thursday.