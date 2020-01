Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Actress Annabella Sciorra took the stand today in the criminal sex crimes trial of Harvey Weinstein. She testified that the movie mogul raped her in the winter of 1993-94.

