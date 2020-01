The Surprising Legacy Of Occupy Wall Street In 2020 A close look at Occupy Wall Street reveals a lasting legacy. Occupy lasted barely three months, and was messy and disorganized, but had a profound effect on the conversation in the Democratic Party.

The Surprising Legacy Of Occupy Wall Street In 2020 Politics The Surprising Legacy Of Occupy Wall Street In 2020 The Surprising Legacy Of Occupy Wall Street In 2020 Audio will be available later today. A close look at Occupy Wall Street reveals a lasting legacy. Occupy lasted barely three months, and was messy and disorganized, but had a profound effect on the conversation in the Democratic Party. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor