How I Made It: Jessie Reyez Jessie Reyez is a Canadian-born singer of Colombian descent. Her soulful voice and brutally honest lyrics form part of her signature sound that has garnered her fans around the world. In this segment of "How I Made It," Reyez breaks down how her Colombian parents instilled a love for music in her life, how she translates pain and vulnerability into music and talks about her latest single, "Far Away."