Iraqis Demonstrate Against U.S. Troop Presence In Iraq Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis marched in Baghdad Friday calling for the departure of U.S. troops. The peaceful march was organized by the militia of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Iraqis Demonstrate Against U.S. Troop Presence In Iraq Iraqis Demonstrate Against U.S. Troop Presence In Iraq Iraqis Demonstrate Against U.S. Troop Presence In Iraq Audio will be available later today. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis marched in Baghdad Friday calling for the departure of U.S. troops. The peaceful march was organized by the militia of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor