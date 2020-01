Gender Bias Reveals Consequences For Female Artists Art by women and men is valued differently. Fine art by women, on average, is valued much less than men's pieces, and are routinely left out of major museums.

Gender Bias Reveals Consequences For Female Artists Gender Bias Reveals Consequences For Female Artists Gender Bias Reveals Consequences For Female Artists Audio will be available later today. Art by women and men is valued differently. Fine art by women, on average, is valued much less than men's pieces, and are routinely left out of major museums. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor