Celebrities Turn Out To Support Their Favorite Democratic Presidential Candidate From a Queer Eye Netflix star to a Bronx rapper to the star of a hit NBC drama, celebrities are giving 2020 Democratic presidential candidates a boost on the campaign trail.

Celebrities Turn Out To Support Their Favorite Democratic Presidential Candidate Celebrities Turn Out To Support Their Favorite Democratic Presidential Candidate Celebrities Turn Out To Support Their Favorite Democratic Presidential Candidate Audio will be available later today. From a Queer Eye Netflix star to a Bronx rapper to the star of a hit NBC drama, celebrities are giving 2020 Democratic presidential candidates a boost on the campaign trail. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor