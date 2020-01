'American Dirt' Author Jeanine Cummins Answers Critics Outrage NPR's Rachel Martin talks to author Jeanine Cummins, who responds to criticism from Latino writers who say her new novel — "American Dirt" — is not an accurate portrayal of the migrant experience.

'American Dirt' Author Jeanine Cummins Answers Critics Outrage 'American Dirt' Author Jeanine Cummins Answers Critics Outrage 'American Dirt' Author Jeanine Cummins Answers Critics Outrage Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to author Jeanine Cummins, who responds to criticism from Latino writers who say her new novel — "American Dirt" — is not an accurate portrayal of the migrant experience. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor