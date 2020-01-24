Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Flint Water, ICE Detention, Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders As President Trump's impeachment trial starts in the Senate, we look to some ongoing stories to recap the week in news. An NPR investigation finds a government agency reported deeply disturbing housing and health conditions in ICE facilities holding people seeking asylum. And the Supreme Court opens up a pathway for civil lawsuits over lead-poisoned water in Flint, Michigan. Plus, a conversation about a new Hillary Clinton documentary, and her comments on Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders. Sam is joined by Tom Dreisbach, investigative reporter for NPR's Embedded podcast, and Vanessa Romo, NPR breaking news reporter.
Weekly Wrap: Flint Water Crisis Continues, Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Rick Snyder, former governor of Michigan, testifies before Congress in 2016. The Supreme Court has opened a path forward for civil lawsuits that name Snyder among those responsible for the crisis. Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

Rick Snyder, former governor of Michigan, testifies before Congress in 2016. The Supreme Court has opened a path forward for civil lawsuits that name Snyder among those responsible for the crisis.

As President Trump's impeachment trial starts in the Senate, we look to other ongoing stories to recap the week in news. An NPR report finds that ICE facilities are providing deficient health care to detainees. And the water crisis continues in Flint, Michigan. Plus, a conversation about Hillary Clinton's comments on Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders. Sam is joined by Tom Dreisbach, investigative reporter for NPR's Embedded podcast, and Vanessa Romo, NPR breaking news reporter.

