Weekly Wrap: Flint Water Crisis Continues, Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders

As President Trump's impeachment trial starts in the Senate, we look to other ongoing stories to recap the week in news. An NPR report finds that ICE facilities are providing deficient health care to detainees. And the water crisis continues in Flint, Michigan. Plus, a conversation about Hillary Clinton's comments on Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders. Sam is joined by Tom Dreisbach, investigative reporter for NPR's Embedded podcast, and Vanessa Romo, NPR breaking news reporter.

