The News Roundup For January 24, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sean Rayford/Sean Rayford / Getty Images Sean Rayford/Sean Rayford / Getty Images

The Trump impeachment trial hit the Senate floor this week. And Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the trial as his poll numbers surge just before the Iowa caucus.

Also, the National Archives got caught censoring images that showed criticism of the president.

Meanwhile, China restricts travel for more than 35 million people as a new strain of coronavirus claims more lives. In the Swiss mountains, world leaders gather to discuss the climate crisis and what many argue is a crisis with capitalism.

And Saudi Arabia bats away claims it hacked a cell phone belonging to Amazon's CEO. And Google's chief sounds the alarm over the unfettered growth of artificial intelligence.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Julie Pace, the Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press; Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent at Univision; and Juana Summers, a political reporter for NPR.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with health reporter Maggie Fox,; Moises Naim, distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and columnist for El Pais; Amna Nawaz, national correspondent at PBS NewsHour; and Ed Luce, chief U.S. columnist and commentator for the Financial Times.

