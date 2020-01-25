Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Negin, this week, we learned the phrases paper clipping, cookie jarring, cloaking and dog fishing. These, according to the New York Post, are words you have to know if you're going to do what?

NEGIN FARSAD: Oh, the - interior design.

SAGAL: No, though it sounds that way. I'll give you a hint. Tinder will start giving people a vocabulary test before they let them sign up.

FARSAD: So just online dating.

SAGAL: Yes, dating.

FARSAD: Dating.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes. All those were vocabulary words that they've come up with to describe modern dating. The New York Post, bless them, have been compiling this glossary of modern dating terms. Paper clipping is when somebody you dumped months ago all of a sudden pops up on your screen unwanted like Clippy, the Microsoft paperclip, if you remember.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know, he pops up and says, say, looks like you're increasingly desperate.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And there's also dog fishing, when you borrow someone else's adorable dog to pose with in your profile pic.

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh.

MO ROCCA: That's kind of cute, actually.

(CROSSTALK)

SAGAL: Dishonest, though.

FARSAD: Well, I mean...

POUNDSTONE: And then when they see...

FARSAD: No, it's, like, an appreciation of a cute dog is fine.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, but then when they see your actual dog, and it's really ugly...

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: But then they end up falling in love. But then at the end of the rom-com, they fall in love with the ugly dog.

FARSAD: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

ROCCA: The dog goes through a really great montage of getting really beautiful.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: He takes off his glasses.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Gets - yeah, gets...

FARSAD: Wait - can I brag for, like, two quick seconds?

SAGAL: You can.

FARSAD: I was really good at online dating. I don't see what the fuss is about. It's fun.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Negin, I have one question.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Can I have my dog back?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ATOMIC DOG")

GEORGE CLINTON: (Singing) Bow-wow-wow, bow-wow, yippie yo, yippie yeah. Bow-wow-wow...

SAGAL: Coming up, every Batman needs their Robin. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

