NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview NPR's Michel Martin asks NPR's CEO, John Lansing, to respond to an All Things Considered interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview Media NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin asks NPR's CEO, John Lansing, to respond to an All Things Considered interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor