Fake Skeleton Rides Shotgun In HOV Lane With Arizona Man

The man received a ticket when a trooper noticed the skeleton wearing a camouflage bucket hat and tied upright in the passenger seat with a yellow rope. He was also cited for a window tint violation.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Each day, we bring you little bits of odd news. And some stories repeat themselves. Over time, we have more than once reported on people faking their way into carpool lanes. The latest - or the latest to be caught - is an Arizona man who drove a fake skeleton. A state trooper spotted the skinny passenger even though it was camouflaged by a big hat. Details of this trick may change over time, but human nature remains the same.

