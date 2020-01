Coronavirus Spreads: 5 Confirmed Cases In The U.S. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the U.S. cases of a new coronavirus that originated in China.

Coronavirus Spreads: 5 Confirmed Cases In The U.S. Health Coronavirus Spreads: 5 Confirmed Cases In The U.S. Coronavirus Spreads: 5 Confirmed Cases In The U.S. Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the U.S. cases of a new coronavirus that originated in China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor