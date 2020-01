Fans Pay Tribute To NBA Star Kobe Bryant, Who Died Sunday Basketball fans gathered outside the Staples Center to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant. The former Lakers star died in a helicopter crash. Many said Bryant sparked their love for the NBA.

