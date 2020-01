Mexico's March For Peace Honors Victims Of Violence Hundreds of crime victims took to the streets in Mexico Sunday demanding the government find their missing relatives and stop the violence. Last year was the most murderous in Mexico's recent history.

Mexico's March For Peace Honors Victims Of Violence Latin America Mexico's March For Peace Honors Victims Of Violence Mexico's March For Peace Honors Victims Of Violence Audio will be available later today. Hundreds of crime victims took to the streets in Mexico Sunday demanding the government find their missing relatives and stop the violence. Last year was the most murderous in Mexico's recent history. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor