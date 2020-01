Iowa Caucuses: Many Unsure Which Democratic Candidate To Back It's one week until the Iowa caucuses. The top five candidates in Iowa were all there Sunday — including the three senators squeezing in campaigning amid President Trump's impeachment trial.

Iowa Caucuses: Many Unsure Which Democratic Candidate To Back Politics Iowa Caucuses: Many Unsure Which Democratic Candidate To Back Iowa Caucuses: Many Unsure Which Democratic Candidate To Back Audio will be available later today. It's one week until the Iowa caucuses. The top five candidates in Iowa were all there Sunday — including the three senators squeezing in campaigning amid President Trump's impeachment trial. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor