Match On Dating App Helps Rescue Trapped Camper In Norway

When Lonia Haeger's camper got trapped in ice in northern Norway, she created a Tinder account and got a match. Stian Lauluten came to the rescue with a bulldozer and helped free the camper.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Let's say your car gets stuck on a treacherous mountain road. How would you signal for help? You can make a phone call, send up a flare, or you could try using a dating app. That's what Lonia Haeger did when her camper got trapped in ice in the North Cape in Norway. She created a Tinder account right there and got a match with Stian Lauluten. Stian came to the rescue with a bulldozer and helped free the camper. Not bad for a first date.

