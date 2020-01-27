What The Controversy Over 'American Dirt' Tells Us About Publishing And Authorship

The novel "American Dirt" hit bookstores in a way most authors can only dream of: a seven-figure bidding war for the publishing rights, a movie option prior to publication, and a selection for Oprah's book club.

But then, all that praise was punctured. "American Dirt" follows the fictional account of a Mexican mother and her young son as they flee violence and migrate north to America. And some Latinx writers and readers objected to the way author Jeanine Cummins treated the migrant experience.

They said she fetishized their struggle, and even fetishized peoples' skin color.

And that criticism stokes the debate on who the publishing world includes, and who it consistently leaves out. Who gets to tell the story?

Can online reaction to literature act as a form of censorship? Or is it a valuable check, especially on a publishing industry that can't seem to get questions of representation and diversity right in its quest to sell books?

We talk about it with David Bowles, Mexican American translator, poet and author; Constance Grady, culture writer and book critic at Vox; Lorraine Devon Wilke, author of "The Alchemy of Noise"; and K. Tempest Bradford, writer and instructor of the "Writing The Other" writing workshop.

