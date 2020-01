Fire Destroys Boat Dock In North Alabama, Killing At Least 8 In north Alabama, authorities say at least eight people died early Monday after a boat dock caught fire. The fire destroyed more than 30 boats moored along the Tennessee River in Scottsboro, Ala.

