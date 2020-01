New York Law Eliminating Cash Bail Draws Backlash From Prosecutors And Police Backlash is building among police and prosecutors weeks after New York eliminated bail for most non-violent offenses. They say courts should be able to keep certain offenders in jail before trial.

Backlash is building among police and prosecutors weeks after New York eliminated bail for most non-violent offenses. They say courts should be able to keep certain offenders in jail before trial.