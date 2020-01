Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration Rule For Immigrants On Public Benefits In a 5-4 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration's effort to screen green card applicants who may need government aid, making it harder for them to acheive permanent residency.

